SIU investigating police takedown of cyclist on Queens Quay

The near-one-minute clip, posted to X by cycling advocate David Shellnutt, shows two officers forcefully bringing a cyclist to the ground as bystanders react in shock. Photo: David Shellnutt/X.

By News Staff

Posted June 4, 2026 4:54 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 4:55 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit says they are investigating an incident in which a cyclist was tackled to the ground by police during a traffic stop on Queens Quay.

The takedown — captured on video and widely shared online — occurred on Sunday, May 31, near Queens Quay West and Little Norway Crescent, where Toronto police were conducting a stop‑sign enforcement blitz.

The near-one-minute clip, posted to X by cycling advocate David Shellnutt, shows two officers forcefully bringing a cyclist to the ground as bystanders react in shock. In the video, the cyclist can be heard asking, “What did I do wrong?” while an officer responds, You didn’t stop.”

Toronto police have said the cyclist failed to stop at a posted sign, swore at officers and attempted to flee before being arrested and issued three provincial offence notices.

In a statement, Shellnutt said Thursday his client was not assessed or treated by officers at the scene, despite having an “obvious head injury” after being tackled off his bike.

“Our client has been diagnosed with a head injury/concussion and given a referral to a head injury clinic,” Shellnutt said. “His concussion symptoms remain ongoing.”

The SIU confirmed Thursday that they had invoked their mandate.

The unit is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth. In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against...

1h ago

Toronto's East-West Water Shuttle Pilot launching on Friday

Toronto's  East-West Water Shuttle Pilot program will be open to the public starting this Friday, just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 to kick off next week. Arriving on one of the shuttle...

1h ago

Person with replica firearm arrested in Jane and Finch area, hold and secures lifted

A suspect has been arrested following reports of a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly...

2h ago

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

4h ago

Top Stories

SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth. In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against...

1h ago

Toronto's East-West Water Shuttle Pilot launching on Friday

Toronto's  East-West Water Shuttle Pilot program will be open to the public starting this Friday, just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 to kick off next week. Arriving on one of the shuttle...

1h ago

Person with replica firearm arrested in Jane and Finch area, hold and secures lifted

A suspect has been arrested following reports of a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood, Toronto police say. Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly...

2h ago

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto launches East-West water shuttle pilot program

A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront, starting with an east-west shuttle covering a three-stop, four kilometre stretch of the city’s downtown waterfront in 30 minutes.

6h ago

1:12
Ford government increases fines up to $25K for illegal ticket resellers

Amid Ontario's crackdown on ticket resellers, the Ford government announced they will be increasing the maximum fine from $10,000 to $25,000.

5h ago

0:28
Gardiner to undergo emergency repairs, expect lane closures

City of Toronto staff say they need to temporarily close some of the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near the Humber River due to the need for emergency road work.

9h ago

2:10
Ontarians name the top 10 worst roads in the province

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign

7h ago

0:50
Husband and wife found guilty in the murder of their neighbour in Liberty Village

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

9h ago

More Videos