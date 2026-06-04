Cyclists to rally in Toronto after police takedown leaves rider with concussion, lawyer says

How much is too much? Afua Baah gets reaction on a video--now viral, showing Toronto Police officers pinning down a cyclist for failing to observe a stop sign.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2026 7:51 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 8:00 am.

A protest calling for an end to what organizers describe as anti‑cyclist violence is set to take place in Toronto on Thursday evening at Little Norway Park, days after a cyclist was tackled to the ground by police during a traffic stop on Queens Quay.

The demonstration comes as the cyclist’s lawyer, David Shellnutt, says his client has now been diagnosed with a concussion, along with soft‑tissue injuries, cuts, bruises and “psychological trauma” stemming from the incident.

The takedown — captured on video and widely shared online — occurred on Sunday, May 31, near Queens Quay West and Little Norway Crescent, where Toronto police were conducting a stop‑sign enforcement blitz.

In a statement, Shellnutt said his client was not assessed or treated by officers at the scene, despite having an “obvious head injury” after being tackled off his bike.

“Our client has been diagnosed with a head injury/concussion and given a referral to a head injury clinic,” Shellnutt said. “His concussion symptoms remain ongoing.”

The lawyer added that the cyclist’s family took him to the emergency room later that night and accused police of using excessive force and failing to follow basic duty‑of‑care obligations.

Shellnutt also cited Section 25(3) of the Criminal Code, arguing the force used was not justified and posed “a very real threat” to the cyclist’s safety.

Police response: TPS and TPA defend officers’ actions

Toronto police have said the cyclist failed to stop at a posted sign, swore at officers and attempted to flee before being arrested and issued three provincial offence notices.

Chief Myron Demkiw defended the officers’ actions earlier this week, saying the takedown was consistent with training and that the cyclist’s behaviour escalated the situation.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) also issued a statement supporting the officers, saying they acted “lawfully and appropriately” and that the video circulating online does not show the full context of the interaction. The TPA said officers were conducting targeted enforcement in response to community complaints and that the cyclist’s refusal to comply created a safety risk.

Shellnutt sharply criticized Toronto police leadership, saying Demkiw “cannot admit when perhaps his officer went too far,” and accused the service of “green‑lighting use of force against cyclists who break traffic laws and use profanity.”

Cyclists and supporters will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday to protest what organizers call a pattern of escalating force against vulnerable road users.

“Many Torontonians have been shocked by what we believe is excessive force,” Shellnutt said. “Cyclists are meeting this evening… to protest against this incident of anti‑cyclist violence.”

The near-one-minute clip, posted to X by cycling advocate David Shellnutt, shows two officers forcefully bringing a cyclist to the ground as bystanders react in shock. Photo: David Shellnutt/X.
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