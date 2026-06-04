Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest takes over Dundas Street

While it may be a rainy Saturday, those prepared to brave the wet weather will be in for a treat. There are lots of events to fill your weekend across Toronto. Keep in mind, there will be a three GO Transit line service adjustments and a TTC closure.

Here’s what is happening this weekend.

Do West Fest

Make your way down 16 culture-filled blocks this weekend for the annual Do West Fest, the unofficial start to summer festivals. There is something for everyone along Dundas Street including food, drinks, live performers, Portuguese programming and more.

Local businesses will be showcasing what makes them special all year round alongside family-friendly programming, including interactive activities and entertainment designed for all ages.

Dundas West will be shut down from Shaw Street to Ossington Avenue from Friday at 10 a.m. to Monday at 2 a.m.

The festival kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday evening. More details about programming can be found on their website.

Taste of North York

The third annual Taste of North York is happening this weekend in Mel Lastman square to celebrate the community’s diverse cultures.

There will be delicious food, live entertainment, an artisan market, and fun activities by local busineesses.

The three-day festival kicks off on Friday evening at 5 p.m. and runs through until Sunday. You can find the full schedule of events can be found on their website.

Riverside Eats & Beats

Prep your stomach and your ears for the 12th annual Riverside Eat and Beats Streetfest.

The 10 vibrant blocks along Queen Street East between the Don Valley Parkway and De Grassi Street will feature over 50 local eateries and shops that will have tasters, sidewalk sales and more.

Live music, Pride Toronto activations, magic shows, a beer garden and culinary delights will be the highlights at destination points on five local streets and two parks.

Indigenous Celebration 2026

It’s Indigenous History Month and Evergreen Brick Works is giving residents the opportunity to explore Indigenous ways of knowing this Saturday.

The free, family-friendly event in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre Team will feature interactive workshops, performances and activites.

It kicks of at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Walk with Israel

The Walk with Israel will be happening this Sunday starting from the Temple Sinai Congregation on Wilson Avenue and ending at Sherman Campus where the festival will be happening.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the walk and festival. More details can be found on their website.

BACKYARD: Pride Celebration at Stackt Market

It’s the first official weekend of Pride Month and Stackt Market is celebrating in style.

On Saturday, the open-air market will host an evening of self-expression, community, and culture and celebrate Toronto’s LGBTQIA2S+ community.

There will over 20 Queer-owned vendors curated by the Toronto Queer Market, drag performances, DJ sets and interactive photo experiences.

A full line-up of the day is available on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 1 Sunday closure

Subway service on Line 1 between St George and Sheppard West stations will be replaced by shuttle buses starting at 12:30 a.m. until end of service on Sunday, June 7 due to planned track work.

Lakeshore East GO service adjustment

On June 6 and 7, service will be adjusted due to planned construction.

There will be no GO Transit service at Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough, and Danforth GO.

Stouffville GO service adjustment

On June 6 and 7, GO buses replace train service on the Stouffville line due to planned construction. GO buses will make all stops between Old Elm and Unionville GO, running direct between Unionville GO and Union Station Bus Terminal. There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy GO.

Lakeshore West service adjustment

On Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, trains will run hourly between West Harbour GO and Union Station. Trains will run every 30-minutes between Oakville GO and Union Station.

UP Express service adjustment

The UP Express will also be running every 30 minutes over the weekend to accommodate planned track upgrades. Regular 15-minute service will resume on Monday.

For more details on the TTC/GO Transit closures this weekend, click here.

Road Closures

Do West Fest

The following road closures will take place from Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. to Monday, June 8, 2026, until 2 a.m.:

Dundas Street West, from Lansdowne Avenue to Ossington Ave (full closure on Dundas Street West)

Northbound and southbound traffic will be allowed through Lansdowne Avenue, Brock Avenue, Dufferin Street, Dovercourt Road and Ossington Avenue.

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.