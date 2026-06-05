3rd suspect arrested in connection to Vaughan double homicide

York Regional Police officers are seen blocking off a road in Vaughan after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. CITYNEWS / Hugues Cormier

By Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2026 12:46 pm.

A third suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide in Vaughan last month has been taken into custody.

The shooting happened on May 13, just before 5:30 p.m., when officers were called to the area of Kaiser Drive and Forest Drive for reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found two men outside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced deceased.

As officers secured the neighbourhood, a second call came in from Huntington Road and Kirby Road, where a blue SUV had been abandoned and set on fire. Investigators later confirmed the vehicle was allegedly used by the suspects before and after the shooting and had been reported stolen in Toronto.

Police described the shootings as a “targeted incident,” but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

The two male victims were identified as 49-year-old Pasquale Casciato and 34-year-old Christian Belsito, both of Vaughan.

On Wednesday, Gerard Murray, 48 of Windsor was arrested in Windsor. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and arson causing property damage.

Michele Moscone, 27, of Toronto, and Glen Mousseau, 55, of Windsor, were both arrested last week in connection to the homicides.

Michele Moscone and Glen Mousseau
Michele Moscone, 27, of Toronto, (left), and Glen Mousseau, 55, of Windsor, were both arrested. Photo: YRP.

Moscone is facing two counts of first-degree murder, arson causing property damage and firearm-related offences while mosseau was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, arson causing property damage and other firearm offences.

The investigation is still ongoing. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

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