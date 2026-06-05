6 charged in connection to retail robbery in Riverside
Posted June 5, 2026 4:17 pm.
Last Updated June 5, 2026 4:18 pm.
Six people have been charged in connection to a Riverside retail robbery that happened back in March.
Toronto police were called to the Queen Street East and Empire Avenue area, east of Broadview Avenue, around 11:25 a.m. on March 23 for reports of a robbery.
Investigators say the victim granted the suspects entry into the store, believing they were buyers. Once inside, it’s alleged four male suspects physically restrained the victim as they stole a quantity of gold and silver coins.
They then fled the area in a vehicle.
The Hold-Up Squad began an investigation leading to the execution of a search warrant on May 14. Officers seized a replica firearm and “items of evidentiary value to the investigation.”
As a result, six suspects have been arrested.
Florian Caldarar, 47, of Pickering, has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Forcible confinement
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Fail to comply probation
Anton Clopotar, 39, of Mississauga, has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Forcible confinement
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
Nistar Lazar, 35, of Pickering,has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Disguise with intent
- Forcible confinement
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Fail to comply recognizance
Mon Lucian Banghios, 34, of Pickering, has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Forcible confinement
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Fail to comply probation
Horia Nistor Haret, 23, of Pickering, has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000
Tuesan Nistor Solomon, 49, of Pickering, has been charged with:
- conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- possession of proceeds of crime over $5000
They were all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.