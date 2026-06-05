6 charged in connection to retail robbery in Riverside

Stolen coins recovered by Toronto Police Service. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 5, 2026 4:17 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 4:18 pm.

Six people have been charged in connection to a Riverside retail robbery that happened back in March.

Toronto police were called to the Queen Street East and Empire Avenue area, east of Broadview Avenue, around 11:25 a.m. on March 23 for reports of a robbery.

Investigators say the victim granted the suspects entry into the store, believing they were buyers. Once inside, it’s alleged four male suspects physically restrained the victim as they stole a quantity of gold and silver coins.

They then fled the area in a vehicle.

The Hold-Up Squad began an investigation leading to the execution of a search warrant on May 14. Officers seized a replica firearm and “items of evidentiary value to the investigation.”

As a result, six suspects have been arrested.

Florian Caldarar, 47, of Pickering, has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Forcible confinement
  • Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
  • Fail to comply probation

Anton Clopotar, 39, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Forcible confinement
  • Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Nistar Lazar, 35, of Pickering,has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Disguise with intent
  • Forcible confinement
  • Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
  • Fail to comply recognizance

Mon Lucian Banghios, 34, of Pickering, has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Forcible confinement
  • Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
  • Fail to comply probation

Horia Nistor Haret, 23, of Pickering, has been charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000

Tuesan Nistor Solomon, 49, of Pickering, has been charged with:

  • conspiracy to commit indictable offence
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession of proceeds of crime over $5000

They were all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

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