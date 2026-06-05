The Big Story

Could B.C. see its first Conservative premier in 100 years?

Elected leader of the B.C. Conservative Party Kerry-Lynne Findlay dances on to the stage during leadership election night in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 5, 2026 8:12 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 8:37 am.

The B.B. Conservative Party hasn’t won an election since, and hasn’t won a seat in 50. As recently as the 2020 provincial election, the party earned just 36,000 votes. But in 2024, the party surged in popularity, nearly toppling the long-thought invincible B.C. NDP.

Then came interparty turmoil, which led to the ousting of their leader, John Rustad, and a leadership election that went on for months. In the end, it was narrow, and the B.C. Conservatives elected Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Today on the Big Story, host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Mo Amir, host of This is VANCOLOUR, a daily politics and news show, to find who she is and what she’ll bring to the party.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
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