Could B.C. see its first Conservative premier in 100 years?

The B.B. Conservative Party hasn’t won an election since, and hasn’t won a seat in 50. As recently as the 2020 provincial election, the party earned just 36,000 votes. But in 2024, the party surged in popularity, nearly toppling the long-thought invincible B.C. NDP.

Then came interparty turmoil, which led to the ousting of their leader, John Rustad, and a leadership election that went on for months. In the end, it was narrow, and the B.C. Conservatives elected Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Today on the Big Story, host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Mo Amir, host of This is VANCOLOUR, a daily politics and news show, to find who she is and what she’ll bring to the party.

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