Project Jetsetter: Durham police arrest 46, identify 164 suspects in expansive ‘criminal tourism’ probe

Durham police say a sweeping, years‑long investigation into “criminal tourism” has uncovered more than 200 offences, millions in losses, and organized groups travelling to Canada specifically to commit high‑profit crimes across the GTA.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2026 11:12 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 11:52 am.

Durham police say a sweeping, years‑long investigation into “criminal tourism” has uncovered more than 200 offences, millions in losses, and organized groups travelling to Canada specifically to commit high‑profit crimes across the GTA.

Announced on Friday, Project Jetsetter brings together nine major investigations led by the DRPS Financial Crimes Unit, involving $2.61 million in confirmed losses in Durham Region.

Police say the offenders are part of organized, internationally connected networks that enter Canada with the sole purpose of carrying out coordinated crimes.

According to DRPS, the investigations revealed a broad range of structured, repeatable schemes designed to maximize profit, including large‑scale retail theft — coordinated groups targeting high‑value merchandise — vehicle purchasing scams, vehicle financing fraud, staged collisions (used to defraud insurance companies), jewellery distraction thefts (often targeting seniors) and theft and the exportation of vehicles.

Police say distraction‑based jewellery thefts, in particular, have surged, with suspects approaching victims — often seniors — under the guise of offering help or gifts, then removing necklaces, bracelets, or rings.

More to come

Announced on Friday, Project Jetsetter brings together nine major investigations led by the DRPS Financial Crimes Unit, involving $2.61 million in confirmed losses in Durham Region alone. Photo: Douglas Boyd/CityNews.
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