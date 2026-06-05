What you need to know about the federal government’s grocery and essentials rebate

Eligible Canadians will automatically be receiving the first payment of the federal government's new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2026 11:32 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 2:32 pm.

The federal government’s new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will see its first round of quarterly payments go out today.

The benefit was known previously as the GST/HST credit, so people who were eligible for that program likely will receive the new benefit.

Here’s what you need to know about the program:

— The government estimates about 12 million Canadian are eligible.

— Before the quarterly payments of the grocery benefit begin, eligible recipients will receive a one-time GST/HST payment top-up to cover the transition period between the old program and the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

One-time GST/HST top-up:

— It is based on your 2024 tax return.

— The government has set maximum income levels to qualify for the top-up. The maximum 2024 income level for a single person with no children is $56,181, and $74,201 for a single person with four children.

— The maximum 2024 income level for the top-up for a married or common law couple with no children is a combined $59,481, while it’s a combined income of $74,201 for a couple with four children.

— The maximum payment for a single person with no kids is $267, while the maximum for a single person with four children is $717.

— The maximum payment for a married or common-law couple with no kids is $349, while the maximum for couples with four kids is $717.

— Eligible Canadians are set to receive their one-time top-up payment on June 5

Quarterly benefit:

— Payments are based on 2025 tax returns.

— The first quarterly payment will begin in July, with other payments expected to follow in October, January and April.

— The maximum annual benefit a single person can receive for the grocery rebate is $679.

— The maximum annual grocery and essentials benefit for a married or common law couple is $890.

— The annual grocery benefit for each eligible child under the age of 19 is an additional $234 per year.

Prime Minister Mark Carney shows his wife Diana Fox Carney an Indian bitter melon at a FreshCo grocery store in Brampton, Ont., Friday, June 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
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