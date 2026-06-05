Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle in Bayview Village area
Posted June 5, 2026 4:22 pm.
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a collision with another vehicle in the Bayview Village area.
Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue and Barberry Place, just north of Highway 401 for reports of a collision.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on the scene.
Two westbound lanes are closed on Sheppard near Barberry.