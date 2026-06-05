Astronauts briefly take shelter during repair to fix leak on the International Space Station

FILE - This photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station from a Russian Soyuz MS-19 spaceship after undocking on March 30, 2022. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File) Roscosmos State Space Corporation

By The Associated Press

Posted June 5, 2026 11:25 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 11:46 am.

NASA on Friday temporarily ordered astronauts to take shelter during repairs to fix a fresh leak aboard the International Space Station.

The five astronauts moved into the SpaceX capsule that is docked at the station while cosmonauts worked to fix the leak, which is on the Russian side of the orbiting laboratory.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens said via X.

The crew left the capsule and returned to regular operations after repair work was paused.

That part of the space station has suffered from cracks and leaks over the years. NASA said Roscosmos decided to do a more extensive repair after fresh problems were found.

The space agencies have been working to determine the cause of the cracks.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Project Jetsetter: Durham police arrest 46, identify 164 suspects in expansive 'criminal tourism' probe

Durham police say a sweeping, years‑long investigation into "criminal tourism" has uncovered more than 200 offences, millions in losses, and organized groups travelling to Canada specifically to commit...

52m ago

3 people injured after early‑morning house fire in Markham

Three people were hospitalized — two with serious injuries — after a residential fire in Markham prompted multiple evacuations early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy...

1h ago

Pot shops have high expectations from World Cup fans, tourists

TORONTO — A week before the World Cup, a Toronto cannabis shop has already got ahold of the trophy — sort of. Cosmic Charlies is selling golden bongs that resemble the tournament's prize and are marketed...

48m ago

Toronto officials say they raised concerns with FIFA about stadium water bottle ban

Toronto officials say they have raised their concerns with FIFA about its decision to ban reusable water bottles at World Cup stadiums. Sharon Bollenbach, the City of Toronto's FIFA World Cup 2026 executive...

44m ago

Top Stories

Project Jetsetter: Durham police arrest 46, identify 164 suspects in expansive 'criminal tourism' probe

Durham police say a sweeping, years‑long investigation into "criminal tourism" has uncovered more than 200 offences, millions in losses, and organized groups travelling to Canada specifically to commit...

52m ago

3 people injured after early‑morning house fire in Markham

Three people were hospitalized — two with serious injuries — after a residential fire in Markham prompted multiple evacuations early Friday. Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy...

1h ago

Pot shops have high expectations from World Cup fans, tourists

TORONTO — A week before the World Cup, a Toronto cannabis shop has already got ahold of the trophy — sort of. Cosmic Charlies is selling golden bongs that resemble the tournament's prize and are marketed...

48m ago

Toronto officials say they raised concerns with FIFA about stadium water bottle ban

Toronto officials say they have raised their concerns with FIFA about its decision to ban reusable water bottles at World Cup stadiums. Sharon Bollenbach, the City of Toronto's FIFA World Cup 2026 executive...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Massive plume of smoke billows from Markham house fire

A residential fire in Markham forced multiple evacuations early Friday as emergency crews responded to a blaze near Carlton Road and Kennedy Road.

4h ago

1:35
Warm temperatures accompanied by showers

The GTA is expected to reach temperatures of up to 32 degrees but it won't be all sunny skies.

4h ago

1:04
Hot and humid weather expect Friday before rain arrives

Toronto is in for some hot and humid weather on Friday before overnight rain showers. CityNews Weather Specialist Jessie Uppal has the details.

17h ago

2:27
New water shuttle launches in Toronto harbour

The three year pilot will assess whether a sustained service could be supported and if the market can offer justification for further growth in marine traffic. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:10
Preventing the deaths of millions of migratory birds across Canada

Every year millions of migratory birds are killed across Canada as they fly north and south in the spring and fall. Audra Brown with why Toronto and the GTA are considered death traps during these migrations.

18h ago

More Videos