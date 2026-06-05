Quebec health minister to table bill to protect teens from energy drinks

A pharmacy employee pulls out all the energy drinks from their refrigerator after receiving a suggestion from the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec, to stop selling them, in connection with the death of Zachary Miron, a young man who died after taking an energy drink, in Lévis, Que. Wednesday, May 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2026 7:07 am.

QUÉBEC — Quebec’s health minister is set to table a bill taking aim at the potentially harmful effects of energy drinks on teens, but one member of the provincial legislature could block its adoption until after an upcoming general election this fall.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, the only member of the Conservative party to hold a seat at the legislature, told reporters Thursday that she does not want to rush legislation that would restrict or ban the sale of the drinks.

Calls to ban the sale of energy drinks to those under 16 years old grew after the death of 15-year-old Zachary Miron, who died in 2024 after drinking a can of Red Bull while on ADHD medication.

A coroner’s report said the combination of his medication and caffeine likely caused an arrhythmia that led to his sudden death.

“My mother and other people take medicines that interact with grapefruit,” said Blanchette Vézina. “Are we going to ban grapefruit? No.”

Citing data from the Canadian Beverages Association, a lobby group for beverage manufacturers, Blanchette Vézina said energy drinks only account for 11 per cent of the caffeine consumption of teens.

She added that she is not opposed to a ban but wants to continue debating its merits in the fall, with a general election scheduled to be held by Oct. 5.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has said she would try to pass as many bills as possible before the legislature recesses June 12.

But since unanimous support is needed to fast-track the adoption of legislation, Blanchette Vézina has the power to stop the bill.

Québec Solidaire, the Quebec Liberals and the Parti Québécois have voiced their support for legislation to crack down on energy drinks.

Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal said she found the Conservatives’ position to be “heartless” and urged Blanchette Vézina to meet with Miron’s parents.

The push for a ban on the sale of energy drinks to teenagers also received support from parents, teachers, schools, school boards, public health associations and several junior sports leagues.

The Familiprix pharmacy chain pulled energy drinks from shelves last month after Quebec’s order of pharmacists voiced its support to restrict the sale of energy drinks to those aged 16 and over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2026.

The Canadian Press


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