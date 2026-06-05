T&T Supermarket is set to open a major new location at CF Sherway Gardens in summer 2027, marking one of the most significant additions to the Etobicoke mall since several high‑profile retailers closed in recent years.

The Asian grocery chain — known for its fresh produce, in‑house bakery, prepared meals, seafood counters, and hard‑to‑find specialty items — will occupy a 40,000‑square‑foot space.

The arrival of T&T comes after a period of transition for Sherway Gardens. Hudson’s Bay, one of the mall’s original anchor tenants, shuttered its Sherway location in 2025.

In 2023, Pusateri’s Fine Foods, which once operated a boutique grocery space inside the mall, also closed. Nordstrom exited Canada entirely in the summer of 2023, leaving another major vacancy at Sherway.

CF Sherway Gardens has not yet announced what additional changes may accompany the new supermarket.

“Who’s excited to make this their new go-to stop? Stay tuned for more updates,” read a post on Sherway Gardens’ Facebook page.

The company says more details about the store’s design and offerings will be released closer to the opening date.

T&T Supermarket operates 37 locations in Canada as of 2026, including two in Toronto: 292 College Street and 26 Edward Street, and several others in the GTA, including Mississauga, Markham and Richmond Hill.