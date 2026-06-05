Toronto officials say they raised concerns with FIFA about stadium water bottle ban

One of four giant LCD screens located around the pitch at BMO Field is shown as part of the stadium’s upgrades ahead of hosting six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Toronto, Ont., March 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2026 12:00 pm.

Toronto officials say they have raised their concerns with FIFA about its decision to ban reusable water bottles at World Cup stadiums.

Sharon Bollenbach, the City of Toronto’s FIFA World Cup 2026 executive director, says the city is now awaiting FIFA’s final decision.

Dr. Michelle Murti, the city’s chief medical officer of health, says she is concerned about fans’ health if there were to be a heat alert in Toronto during a World Cup match day.

Toronto environmental advocates have also urged the city to push back on the water bottle ban.

FIFA had said in a statement that the ban would prevent risk and injuries for players and attendees.

FIFA said it’s working with host cities and local authorities on heat mitigation measures such as hydration stations and cooling tents, and pricing for water bottles at the games “will remain consistent with other events” at each stadium.

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