Toronto police trying to identify pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who died after he was struck by a vehicle late last month.

Emergency crews were called to the Old Park Road and Eglinton Avenue West area on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at around 1:19 a.m. after reports of a person injured in a collision.

Investigators later determined that a 23-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Eglinton Avenue West when he struck a pedestrian who was crossing Eglinton Avenue.

The driver remained on scene. No charges have been laid at this point. The investigation remains open, police said.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, but police were not able to identify him.

They’ve now released a sketch of the man, hoping someone recognizes him and can help confirm his identity.

“He’s described as Black, around six feet tall with a slim build, a long grey beard and hair in long dreadlocks.

“He was wearing a red toque, a black Adidas tracksuit jacket with a German football logo, and a blue hooded winter jacket underneath.”