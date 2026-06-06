2 elderly women injured by electrical hazard in North Riverdale

Two elderly women were injured by an electrical hazard in North Riverdale on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said it received reports of downed utility wires near Danforth and Broadview Avenues at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Tree branches reportedly fell on the wires, which led to the two elderly women suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene.

Eastbound Danforth Avenue is closed from Broadview Avenue.