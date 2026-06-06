Canada reaches semifinals of women’s rugby sevens world championship series

The Canadian women’s rugby sevens team has advanced to the semifinals of the third and final leg of the world championship series.

Canada beat Fiji 29-14 in a quarterfinal Saturday and meets New Zealand in Sunday’s semifinal. The final is later Sunday at Stade de Bordeaux.

Australia faces the United States in the other semifinal.

Savannah Bauder of North Vancouver, B.C., scored three tries and kicked two converts for the 2024 Olympic silver medallists in the win over Fiji.

Carmen Izyk of Blackie, Alta., and Pamphinette Buisa of Gatineau, Que., also scored tries.

The Canadian women finished fourth in each of the first two legs of the world championship series in Hong Kong and Valladolid, Spain. Countries’ results across the three events determine the world champions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2026.