Canada reaches semifinals of women’s rugby sevens world championship series

Canada's Savannah Bauder (5) runs the ball to score a try against Japan during Vancouver Sevens women's semifinal rugby action, in Vancouver, on Sunday, March 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2026 5:44 pm.

The Canadian women’s rugby sevens team has advanced to the semifinals of the third and final leg of the world championship series.

Canada beat Fiji 29-14 in a quarterfinal Saturday and meets New Zealand in Sunday’s semifinal. The final is later Sunday at Stade de Bordeaux.

Australia faces the United States in the other semifinal.

Savannah Bauder of North Vancouver, B.C., scored three tries and kicked two converts for the 2024 Olympic silver medallists in the win over Fiji.

Carmen Izyk of Blackie, Alta., and Pamphinette Buisa of Gatineau, Que., also scored tries.

The Canadian women finished fourth in each of the first two legs of the world championship series in Hong Kong and Valladolid, Spain. Countries’ results across the three events determine the world champions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2026.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Public risk low after four mumps cases linked to a Toronto office: health officials

Toronto health officials are investigating a mumps outbreak at a workplace in a downtown building and say the risk of spread to the public is low. Toronto Public Health says there were four confirmed...

48m ago

London, Ont., community members mark five years since deadly attack on Muslim family

A southwestern Ontario community is marking the five-year anniversary of a hate-motivated attack that took the lives of four members of a Muslim family. Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their...

6h ago

Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly hitting 3 pedestrians, Toronto police say

A man was arrested and charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking three pedestrians and then leaving the scene, authorities say. Police were called to Woodbine Casino just before 11 p.m....

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest takes over Dundas Street

While it may be a rainy Saturday, those prepared to brave the wet weather will be in for a treat. There are lots of events to fill your weekend across Toronto. Keep in mind, there will be three GO Transit...

21h ago

Top Stories

Public risk low after four mumps cases linked to a Toronto office: health officials

Toronto health officials are investigating a mumps outbreak at a workplace in a downtown building and say the risk of spread to the public is low. Toronto Public Health says there were four confirmed...

48m ago

London, Ont., community members mark five years since deadly attack on Muslim family

A southwestern Ontario community is marking the five-year anniversary of a hate-motivated attack that took the lives of four members of a Muslim family. Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their...

6h ago

Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly hitting 3 pedestrians, Toronto police say

A man was arrested and charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking three pedestrians and then leaving the scene, authorities say. Police were called to Woodbine Casino just before 11 p.m....

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest takes over Dundas Street

While it may be a rainy Saturday, those prepared to brave the wet weather will be in for a treat. There are lots of events to fill your weekend across Toronto. Keep in mind, there will be three GO Transit...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

3:08
Humidity drops in Greater Toronto Area but creeps up again next week

Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend and next week in her seven-day forecast.

22h ago

1:55
Toronto Blue Jays turn Christie Pitts into a 'field of dreams'

It was a big day at the ball park for hundreds of kids as they took the field at a brand new 'field of dreams' -- thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays. Audra Brown with the story.

23h ago

2:30
Another weekend of overlapping traffic trouble ahead

Commuters can expect significant delays on the roads, TTC and GO Train network. Officials say this round is thanks to festival season, scheduled upgrades and last minute preparations for the World Cup. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:34
Police plan large security presence for Sunday’s ‘Walk with Israel’

The event has been met with demonstrations including antisemitic messages in previous years. Police are planning on creating a larger buffer to prevent any clashes from taking place. Mark McAllister reports.

June 5, 2026 5:57 pm EST EST

2:09
NASA instructs astronauts to return to ISS following shelter order

Astronauts were told to shelter on the docked Dragon spacecraft and prepare for potential evacuation ahead of repair work on an air leak. Erica Natividad with the details.

June 5, 2026 5:31 pm EST EST

More Videos