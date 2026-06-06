Hwy. 401 westbound collector at Meadowvale Road open after police investigation
Posted June 6, 2026 3:13 pm.
Last Updated June 6, 2026 4:31 pm.
All Highway 401 westbound collector lanes at Meadowvale Road have re-opened after an investigation, according to Toronto police.
Officers say the ramp from Port Union Road to Westbound Highway 401 were also closed.
Investigators also say some southbound lanes on Meadowvale Road at Highway 401 were also closed.
In an update Saturday afternoon, police say all lanes have re-opened.