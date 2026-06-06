Man charged with impaired driving after allegedly hitting 3 pedestrians, Toronto police say

A man was arrested and charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking three pedestrians and then leaving the scene, authorities say.

Police were called to Woodbine Casino just before 11 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A 26-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Meanwhile, the driver, a 62-year-old man, was arrested away from the scene.

He was charged with six offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident and impaired operation.

No other details were provided.