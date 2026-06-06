Multiple people have been shot near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities say

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting near a festival in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (WTVG via AP)

By Jaimie Ding And Thomas Peipert, The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2026 7:06 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2026 8:08 pm.

Multiple people were shot Saturday near a busy community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, and a search for the suspects was ongoing as victims were taken to nearby hospitals, police said.

Toledo police officers responded to a report of a person shot near the Old West End Festival at about 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found multiple shooting victims, the police department said in a statement.

Police said “many victims” were transported to medical facilities but did not provide further details on the injuries and how many people were shot. Authorities also did not provide any details on what may have set off the shooting.

Kevin Berry said he was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with his friends when he heard a handful of gunshots ring out.

“Everybody hit the deck,” he said.

When he looked back up, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet (15 meters) away from him. Police officers who were already on-site for the festival immediately responded to the scene.

Berry, who has medical training and served in the U.S. Navy, said he walked around the area looking for potential victims who might need help.

He said he saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

“The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area,” he said.

Mercy Health, which operates several hospitals in and around Toledo, deferred all media inquiries to the police department.

The Old West End Festival is a two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that includes live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping. Berry described it as the “kick-off to Toledo’s summer festival season.”

Jaimie Ding And Thomas Peipert, The Associated Press


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