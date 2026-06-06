Public risk low after four mumps cases linked to a Toronto office: health officials

Toronto health officials are investigating a mumps outbreak at a workplace in a downtown building and say the risk of spread to the public is low.

Toronto Public Health says there were four confirmed cases as of Friday associated with a workplace at 777 Bay St.

The address is the location of a ServiceOntario office, and the health agency says exposure was limited to head office roles with no direct interaction with the public.

Toronto Public Health says the risk of broader community spread is low and it’s following up with identifiable contacts.

Mumps causes swelling of the neck or cheeks and can also include fever, headache and other symptoms.

The health agency is encouraging residents to review their vaccination records and stay up to date on routine immunizations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2026.