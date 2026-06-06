Senior British royals gather as King Charles’ nephew marries nurse Harriet Sperling

Bride Harriet Sperling and bride groom Peter Phillips, accompanied by bridesmaids after their wedding ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, England, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) PA

By The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2026 12:33 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2026 1:05 pm.

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were among senior members of Britain’s royal family who donned elegant hats, tailcoats and dresses to attend the wedding of Charles’ nephew Peter Phillips on Saturday.

Phillips, the son of Charles’ sister Princess Anne, wed Harriet Sperling, a nurse working for the National Health Service, in a church ceremony in the southwestern English village of Kemble.

They were joined by more than 100 guests including Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and other royals.

The bride wore a high-neck lace gown designed by Emilia Wickstead.

Phillips, 48, is the son Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips. He is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson, and William and Prince Harry’s first cousin.

Phillips split from his first wife Autumn Kelly, with whom he has two children. His engagement to Sperling was announced last year.

Well-wishers cheered when the bride and royals arrived, and after the ceremony guests held umbrellas in heavy rain to throw rose petals over the couple as they left the church.

The Associated Press




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