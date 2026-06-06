Suspect wanted in 2024 fatal shooting arrested in Turkey: Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a 31-year-old suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of man in 2024 has been arrested in Turkey.

Police say Jama Roble, 33, was shot on Champagne Avenue in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Jan. 29, 2024.

They say Roble later died in hospital, and police issued a warrant for a suspect wanted on a first-degree murder charge.

Police say the suspect was arrested in Turkey after biometric checks at the border matched his fingerprints to an Interpol Red Notice.

They say Turkish authorities notified the RCMP who then contacted Ottawa police, and the suspect appeared in court Saturday.

Police are providing no further details as they say the case is now before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2026.