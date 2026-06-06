Toronto man and woman charged in drug and gun investigation

Photo shows a firearm seized during a police investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 6, 2026 9:40 am.

A man and woman from Toronto are facing a combined total of more than 20 criminal charges in connection with a drug and gun investigation.

According to authorities, police were on patrol in the Regent Park area, near Dundas Street East and Sackville Street just after midnight on May 9.

Detectives say the officers initiated an investigation concerning a vehicle and its occupants. 

“During the investigation, a loaded firearm was located and seized,” police wrote in a press release issued Saturday.

After a search warrant was obtained and executed, authorities also seized an unspecified quantity of cocaine and cash.

Police arrested 30-year-old Dakari Dawkins and 30-year-old Kiesha Schell-Pink. They have both been charged with at least 10 offences, including possessing a restricted firearm, possessing a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

They were both scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

No other details were provided.

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