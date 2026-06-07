3 people killed, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Kawartha Lakes

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 7, 2026 11:11 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 1:50 pm.

Three people were killed and two others injured in a multi-vehicle car crash in Kawartha Lakes early Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 7 and New Heights Road in the Town of Omemee for a collision involving a car and four motorcycles.

Authorities say an 18-year-old from Peterborough who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two motorcyclists – a 72-year-old man from Dunchurch and a 65-year-old man from Barrie — were also killed in the collision.

Two other motorcyclists – both in their 30s and from Sudbury – sustained injuries. One was treated at the scene and released, the other was brought to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment.

Provincial police say an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

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