5 people hurt in stabbings at New York’s Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities say

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2026 8:18 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 8:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people were injured after a series of stabbings at New York’s Penn Station on Sunday evening and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Paramedics responded around 7 p.m. and found one victim with a serious injury, two with moderate injuries, and the rest with minor injuries, the city’s fire department said in a statement. All were transported to Bellevue Hospital. It said the suspect was in custody without elaborating.

The stabbings occurred in one of the city’s busiest transit hubs on the eve of President Donald Trump’s planned attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which sits directly above Penn Station.

The presidential visit has already prompted heightened security measures around the arena and surrounding blocks, with the Secret Service, New York Police Department and other agencies expected to have a substantial presence for the nationally televised event.

Authorities did not immediately indicate whether the stabbing incident would affect security plans for Monday night’s game. But the violence unfolded in an area where millions of commuters, tourists and sports fans pass through each year. Penn Station is expected to be particularly crowded ahead of the first NBA Finals game at venue since 1999.

The Associated Press

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