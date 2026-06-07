7.8 magnitude earthquake shakes part of southern Philippines. Tsunami possible for some coasts

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2026 8:24 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 9:08 pm.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook part of the southern Philippines early Monday, and a tsunami was possible on some regional coasts.

Power outages were reported and people were urged to go to higher ground. No further information on damage or casualties was immediately available.

The epicenter was 13 kilometers (8 miles) southwest of General Santos city on the island of Mindanao and had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It struck at 7:37 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) were possible on some coasts of the Philippines. Waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) were possible on some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

“We advise people to evacuate to higher grounds or go further inland,” Teresito Bacolcol, the head of the Philippine institute, warned people living in coastal areas.

Smaller tsunami waves were possible in Taiwan, Japan, Guam, Papua New Guinea and several island nations and territories in the western Pacific. There was no threat to Hawaii or the American mainland coast, the PTWC said.

Residents felt the earthquake tremors in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi and North Maluku provinces.

Aftershocks up to 6.1 magnitude followed, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It measured the original quake at 55 kilometers (34 miles) deep. Variations in measurements by different agencies are common in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake.

The Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. The archipelago is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Chow defends resale of FIFA World Cup tickets after criticism from opponents and fans

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is defending the city’s decision to purchase and resell thousands of FIFA World Cup tickets, arguing the strategy will help offset hosting costs and spare taxpayers from footing...

1h ago

6 arrested at the Walk With Israel event in Toronto

TORONTO — Police were out in force to prevent clashes at Sunday's annual Walk With Israel in Toronto. Organizers said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s history, estimating more...

2h ago

Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

VANCOUVER — Sports Illustrated magazine says Vancouver is the best of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches, citing transportation, walkability and mild weather for topping its ranking list released this...

2h ago

Line 1 reopens after power outage

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says Line 1 between College and St. George stations have reopened after the power was shut down. The circumstances leading to the power shutdown are unknown at this...

1h ago

Top Stories

Chow defends resale of FIFA World Cup tickets after criticism from opponents and fans

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is defending the city’s decision to purchase and resell thousands of FIFA World Cup tickets, arguing the strategy will help offset hosting costs and spare taxpayers from footing...

1h ago

6 arrested at the Walk With Israel event in Toronto

TORONTO — Police were out in force to prevent clashes at Sunday's annual Walk With Israel in Toronto. Organizers said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s history, estimating more...

2h ago

Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

VANCOUVER — Sports Illustrated magazine says Vancouver is the best of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches, citing transportation, walkability and mild weather for topping its ranking list released this...

2h ago

Line 1 reopens after power outage

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says Line 1 between College and St. George stations have reopened after the power was shut down. The circumstances leading to the power shutdown are unknown at this...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Final weekend subway closure, service ramp up ahead of FIFA World Cup arrival in Toronto

Increased service and one final weekend subway closure before World Cup arrives in Toronto later this week. Afua Baah speaks with an expert to see if the red rocket is ready for the world.

2h ago

2:22
Three seniors dead after Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham on Friday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3h ago

2:47
Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort stokes days of protests in Albania

Albanians continue to take to the streets in protest of a plan to build a luxury resort on one of the country's protected wetlands. Karling Donaghue reports.

3h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow defends city reselling World Cup tickets for profit

Toronto’s mayor is defending the city’s move to resell World Cup tickets to corporations for profit to help offset the cost of hosting matches. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4h ago

2:39
Toronto's beach season officially kicks off

The city's beaches are officially open for swimmers. Brandon Choghri gives us a first-hand experience of the opening conditions. 

11h ago

More Videos