Motorcyclist seriously injured in Scarborough crash

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By News Staff

Posted June 7, 2026 3:58 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 4:13 pm.

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Toronto police, the crash happened near Military Trail Road and Ellesmere Road, near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, just after 3:20 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision when a second motorcycle attempting to avoid collision crashed. Both riders were ejected off their motorcycles.

A female motorcyclist is suffering with serious injuries, according to police. No information on the second motorcyclist was immediately available.

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