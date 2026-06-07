Motorcyclist seriously injured in Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition following a collision in Scarborough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Toronto police, the crash happened near Military Trail Road and Ellesmere Road, near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, just after 3:20 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision when a second motorcycle attempting to avoid collision crashed. Both riders were ejected off their motorcycles.

A female motorcyclist is suffering with serious injuries, according to police. No information on the second motorcyclist was immediately available.