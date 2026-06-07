Chow defends resale of FIFA World Cup tickets after criticism from opponents and fans

Toronto’s mayor is defending the city’s move to resell World Cup tickets to corporations for profit to help offset the cost of hosting matches. Brandon Choghri has the details.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted June 7, 2026 7:40 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 7:44 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is defending the city’s decision to purchase and resell thousands of FIFA World Cup tickets, arguing the strategy will help offset hosting costs and spare taxpayers from footing the bill.

The city used its host-city privileges to purchase more than 3,500 World Cup tickets and then resell them to corporate sponsors and partners at a profit.

With only a handful of tickets remaining, the city says the plan appears to be paying off. However, the final revenue amount has not been released.

Speaking to CityNews, Chow rejected suggestions that the city was acting like a ticket scalper.

“Not one penny of the city hosting FIFA World Cup come from taxpayers. It’s from levying the hotel and these corporate sponsorship through the ticket sale so the taxpayers don’t have to pay a dime,” said Chow.

“We’re not doing it for greed. We’re doing it to save taxpayers dollar,” Chow said. “It was planned last year way before the provincial guidelines came in. And I spoke to the premier. He knows exactly what we’re doing.”

The mayor said the tickets were not resold on the open market to families or individual fans, but rather to major corporations and sponsors.

World cup matches and accessibility for residents

However, critics argue the city missed an opportunity to make World Cup matches more accessible for residents.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Brad Bradford pointed to examples in the United States where municipal leaders secured lower-cost tickets for local families.

“It’s disappointing on a number of fronts. We’ve seen mayors in US cities that have used their leverage to reduce costs of tickets. You saw the mayor in New York go out and secure tickets for $50 for families, for New Yorkers. And here in Toronto, Mayor Chow has taken the opposite approach. She sees it as a revenue stream to go out and jack ticket prices,” Bradford said.

Some soccer fans visiting city hall echoed those concerns, saying residents should have been given greater access to the tickets.

“The taxpayers have already paid for the tickets and the venues and all the other accompaniments and all this fanfest that they’re doing. So no, they shouldn’t they shouldn’t be reselling the tickets for a profit,” said one Toronto resident.

Another resident said the city should have prioritized opportunities for families to attend matches.

“I think it would be nice to give them an opportunity for kids or or families who don’t have the means on their own,” said another resident.

Chow says the city is also planning to use its corporate suite at Toronto Stadium to host community groups, so that residents can experience World Cup matches as part of the tournament festivities.

The FIFA World Cup comes to Toronto this week, with city officials continuing final preparations for the global sporting event.

Media are seen on the pitch of BMO Field during a tour organized by MLSE and the City of Toronto to showcase the stadium’s upgrades ahead of hosting six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Toronto, Ont., March 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 arrested at the Walk With Israel event in Toronto

TORONTO — Police were out in force to prevent clashes at Sunday's annual Walk With Israel in Toronto. Organizers said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s history, estimating more...

2h ago

Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

VANCOUVER — Sports Illustrated magazine says Vancouver is the best of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches, citing transportation, walkability and mild weather for topping its ranking list released this...

2h ago

Line 1 reopens after power outage

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says Line 1 between College and St. George stations have reopened after the power was shut down. The circumstances leading to the power shutdown are unknown at this...

1h ago

3 elderly residents dead after Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m....

8h ago

Top Stories

6 arrested at the Walk With Israel event in Toronto

TORONTO — Police were out in force to prevent clashes at Sunday's annual Walk With Israel in Toronto. Organizers said this year’s turnout was the largest in the event’s history, estimating more...

2h ago

Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

VANCOUVER — Sports Illustrated magazine says Vancouver is the best of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches, citing transportation, walkability and mild weather for topping its ranking list released this...

2h ago

Line 1 reopens after power outage

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says Line 1 between College and St. George stations have reopened after the power was shut down. The circumstances leading to the power shutdown are unknown at this...

1h ago

3 elderly residents dead after Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham early Friday morning. Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Kennedy Road around 6:46 a.m....

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Final weekend subway closure, service ramp up ahead of FIFA World Cup arrival in Toronto

Increased service and one final weekend subway closure before World Cup arrives in Toronto later this week. Afua Baah speaks with an expert to see if the red rocket is ready for the world.

2h ago

2:22
Three seniors dead after Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham on Friday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

3h ago

2:47
Jared Kushner-backed luxury resort stokes days of protests in Albania

Albanians continue to take to the streets in protest of a plan to build a luxury resort on one of the country's protected wetlands. Karling Donaghue reports.

3h ago

2:45
Mayor Chow defends city reselling World Cup tickets for profit

Toronto’s mayor is defending the city’s move to resell World Cup tickets to corporations for profit to help offset the cost of hosting matches. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4h ago

2:39
Toronto's beach season officially kicks off

The city's beaches are officially open for swimmers. Brandon Choghri gives us a first-hand experience of the opening conditions. 

11h ago

More Videos