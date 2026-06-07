Vancouver tops, Toronto No. 3 on Sports Illustrated World Cup host city rankings

Science World is pictured wrapped as a soccer ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2026 4:42 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2026 6:21 pm.

VANCOUVER — Sports Illustrated magazine says Vancouver is the best of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches, citing transportation, walkability and mild weather for topping its ranking list released this month.

In fact, both Canadian host cities fared well on the list, with Toronto ranking No. 3, just after Seattle.

The magazine says Vancouver has a “subway” connecting the downtown core with the airport and surrounding suburbs, but the article doesn’t differentiate between the SkyTrain’s Expo and Millennium lines or the Canada Line.

Sports Illustrated says BC Place Stadium’s downtown location and proximity to bars and restaurants means fans could avoid needing to drive unlike other host cities.

It says the Canadian west coast has mild summer temperatures with Vancouver also being “surrounded by beaches,” with viewing parties and free fan events.

The magazine’s rankings say American and Europeans may also find Vancouver to be affordable compared to other host cities because the Canadian dollar’s value compared to U.S. dollars and euros. The rankings placed Vancouver at the top, with San Francisco in last place in part because its stadium is far from the city’s downtown.

In Toronto, that’s not a problem. The proximity of the stadium to downtown and Lake Ontario, as well as the city’s multiculturalism were cited as reasons for its high ranking.

“The downtown will be enthralled by World Cup fever,” the article says.

It also regards Toronto’s 40,000-seat venue as a plus, as it will be more intimate than some of the other much larger stadiums in the tournament.

B.C. Premier David Eby said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he’s “proud to see B.C.’s vibrant city get the recognition it deserves – especially up against 16 of North America’s best.”

The magazine’s rankings of each host city mention the venues holding the matches, and potential transportation woes.

Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, the article said, is “well outside the city.”

“Fans will be able to use a coach bus system connecting the airport and other attractions to the stadium,’ the article says. “Still, most will opt to drive, only to face traffic jams.”

New York and New Jersey placed 13th out of 16, with the magazine reporting that fans will have to rely on overcrowded public transit, while the “home of the World Cup final is a nightmare to get to.”

“MetLife Stadium sits in a converted swamp in New Jersey’s Meadowlands,” the article said.

The magazine ranked host cities by “analyzing the venue, match schedule, location, climate, transit, tourist activities, walkability and bonus fan experiences,” it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026

The Canadian Press


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