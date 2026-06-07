Walk With Israel draws tens of thousands in Toronto amid tight security

A heavy police presence is on site as tens of thousands participate in Toronto’s annual Walk With Israel on Sunday.

Organizers expecting turnout similar to last year’s estimated 56,000 participants.

Police say they are increasing their presence this year in order to prevent confrontations, as they expect competing groups could gather along the route.

One woman was arrested in the area Sunday morning for obstructing a police officer. No other details were immediately available.

ARREST:

Walk with Israel

Bathurst St & Sheppard Ave W

8:40 am

-one adult female has been arrested for Obstruct Peace Officer

-further information will be provided by way of a news release#GO1175980

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 7, 2026

Participants are carrying Israeli flags, while Iranian and American flags are also visible in the crowd.

Organizers say the walk is a show of support for Israel and the Jewish community.

The event comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East and repeated protests in Canada over the war in Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.