3rd suspect charged with murder in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death near St. Clair Avenue West and Rushton Avenue on Dec. 9, 2025. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 8, 2026 10:09 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2026 10:11 pm.

A third suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman.

Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West near Rushton Road, west of Bathurst Street, on Dec. 9, 2025 for a medical complaint.

When police and paramedics arrived at the residence, they located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as Jolan Kun, 79, of Toronto. No further information on how she died has been released.

Two men, Ashton Drysdale, 38, and Kaream Hines, 38, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder back in January.

On Monday, Andrew Christopher Matthews, 39, of Peterborough, also known as Andrew Christopher Chesson, was arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

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