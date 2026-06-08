Daily Bread Food Bank working to ensure clients are served during FIFA World Cup

With road closures and exclusion zones near Toronto Stadium for the FIFA World Cup, the Daily Bread Food Bank is working to ensure clients are served during the nearly month-long event.

“There is great economic benefit that comes through FIFA. At the same time there are challenges that affects other people, it affects those who are not going to be able to attend the games, who need to attend a food bank,” said CEO Neil Hetherington.

The Daily Bread Food Bank operates over 200 programs across Toronto. One of their downtown locations on Queen Quay West will be closed on game days.

Clients are being redirected to alternative locations like Alexander Park on Carr Street.

“We are sending out additional food to the food banks just in the perimeter area so recognize that people are going to have to move out, that they are going to have to take a longer time getting to the food bank of their choice and they are going to have to stock up,” shared Hetherington.

Hetherington is advising clients to prepare ahead as busier traffic due to street closures and more riders on the TTC may cause delays in reaching their alternative location of choice.

“Some locations have switched days, some locations have switched hours so its based on the individual locations,” he shared.

Daily Bread is also looking to work with the City of Toronto to ensure timely food deliveries.

“We’ve applied to the City of Toronto to be able to get passes to allow our trucks to drive through because they are essential services, the food bank is an essential service,” said Hetherington.

The application has not yet been approved or denied b the city, but in a statement, they say they are, “continuously working with people experiencing homelessness to offer supports, services and referrals to shelter spaces using a people-first, human rights-based approach.”

“We are a world class city and world class cities attract big events like this. We just need to make sure that in a world class city those that are most vulnerable have access to everything they are entitled to, including the food bank,” said Hetherington.

Longer wait times are expected during the FIFA game days. Closures and alternate food pick-up locations will be posted on the Daily Bread Food Bank website.