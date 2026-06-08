Daily Bread Food Bank working to ensure clients are served during FIFA World Cup

As the city gets ready to welcome soccer fans, community outreach programs like food banks are preparing for disruptions to services to ensure the most vulnerable residents still have access to food during the festivities

By Beverly Andrews

Posted June 8, 2026 10:36 pm.

With road closures and exclusion zones near Toronto Stadium for the FIFA World Cup, the Daily Bread Food Bank is working to ensure clients are served during the nearly month-long event.

“There is great economic benefit that comes through FIFA. At the same time there are challenges that affects other people, it affects those who are not going to be able to attend the games, who need to attend a food bank,” said CEO Neil Hetherington.

The Daily Bread Food Bank operates over 200 programs across Toronto. One of their downtown locations on Queen Quay West will be closed on game days.

Clients are being redirected to alternative locations like Alexander Park on Carr Street.

“We are sending out additional food to the food banks just in the perimeter area so recognize that people are going to have to move out, that they are going to have to take a longer time getting to the food bank of their choice and they are going to have to stock up,” shared Hetherington.

Hetherington is advising clients to prepare ahead as busier traffic due to street closures and more riders on the TTC may cause delays in reaching their alternative location of choice.

“Some locations have switched days, some locations have switched hours so its based on the individual locations,” he shared.

Daily Bread is also looking to work with the City of Toronto to ensure timely food deliveries.

“We’ve applied to the City of Toronto to be able to get passes to allow our trucks to drive through because they are essential services, the food bank is an essential service,” said Hetherington.

The application has not yet been approved or denied b the city, but in a statement, they say they are, “continuously working with people experiencing homelessness to offer supports, services and referrals to shelter spaces using a people-first, human rights-based approach.”

“We are a world class city and world class cities attract big events like this. We just need to make sure that in a world class city those that are most vulnerable have access to everything they are entitled to, including the food bank,” said Hetherington.

Longer wait times are expected during the FIFA game days. Closures and alternate food pick-up locations will be posted on the Daily Bread Food Bank website.

Donated food at the Daily Bread Food Bank. CITYNEWS
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3rd suspect charged with murder in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

A third suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman. Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue...

1h ago

Spurs hold off Knicks late, cut series deficit to 2-1 with Game 3 win

Don't count out the San Antonio Spurs just yet. Facing the prospect of a 3-0 series deficit in the hostile confines of Madison Square Garden, the Spurs responded with a 115-111 win over the New York...

11m ago

Feds launch Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation 'to help inform next steps'

Residents have until July 24, 2026, to provide their input on the potential expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

6h ago

Hot and sticky conditions expected mid-week in GTA, humidex could soar to low 40s

Residents in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) got a taste of the humidity late last week but that will pale in comparison to what’s in store later this week in the city. The week kicked...

9h ago

Top Stories

3rd suspect charged with murder in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

A third suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman. Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue...

1h ago

Spurs hold off Knicks late, cut series deficit to 2-1 with Game 3 win

Don't count out the San Antonio Spurs just yet. Facing the prospect of a 3-0 series deficit in the hostile confines of Madison Square Garden, the Spurs responded with a 115-111 win over the New York...

11m ago

Feds launch Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation 'to help inform next steps'

Residents have until July 24, 2026, to provide their input on the potential expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

6h ago

Hot and sticky conditions expected mid-week in GTA, humidex could soar to low 40s

Residents in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) got a taste of the humidity late last week but that will pale in comparison to what’s in store later this week in the city. The week kicked...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Hotter and muggier through the week

Humidity is set to make the GTA uncomfortably hot this week with a risk of thunderstorms almost everyday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:32
Vandals Continue to Target Pride Flag at a Norwich Township Public School

A flagpole in an Ontario town is the centre of a police investigation for the second time in a week. After the pride flag at a school in Norwich was stolen and set on fire last week, Shane Kettniss of Rogers TV tells us about the latest incident.

5h ago

2:04
Food banks are making alternative service delivery plans for FIFA

As the city gets ready to welcome soccer fans, community outreach programs like food banks are preparing for disruptions to services to ensure the most vulnerable residents still have access to food during the festivities

5h ago

2:16
Toronto making final preparations ahead of FIFA World Cup

The final transit fixes. Afua Baah has the details on the last TTC service disruption before the World Cup arrives, and a look at where Toronto ranks for best host cities of the global soccer tournament.

5h ago

2:50
Distraction theft on the rise in the GTA

From pickpocketing to distraction thefts, Toronto police warn world cup festivities could be a hunting ground for thieves. Shauna Hunt reports.

5h ago

More Videos