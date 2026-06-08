Gordie Howe International Bridge ribbon-cutting set to go ahead this week

WASHINGTON — A ribbon-cutting event for the long-awaited Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan is set to go ahead later this week.

A source with knowledge of planning but who is not authorized to speak about it publicly says the event is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former governor Rick Snyder are expected to attend.

It will mark an important step forward for the bridge after U.S. President Donald Trump made a post on social media in February insisting the United States would have to be compensated before he would allow it to open.

To move the bridge project ahead, Ottawa signed a 2012 deal with Snyder which saw Canada agree to shoulder the cost of construction and recoup its investment through tolls.

The bridge’s ownership is shared between Michigan and the Government of Canada.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press