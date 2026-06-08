The Big Story

Canada gets a new governor general

Former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour speaking at a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 8, 2026 7:16 am.

Louise Arbour, a former lawyer, Supreme Court Justice, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, is being inducted as Canada’s next governor general. It comes at a nuanced time for Canada’s global identity.

Host Catherine Jette speaks to Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, about the governor general’s role in Canada, whether or not Canadians feel connected to the monarch, and how Arbour could use this precarious geopolitical moment to capture the country’s appetite for unity and identity.

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