Massage therapist charged with sex assault on client

A massage therapist at a west end wellness clinic has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a client, Toronto police say.

Investigators say a customer booked a massage at a clinic in the Bloor Street West and Runnymede Avenue area in May, 2026.

During the appointment, police allege the client was sexually assaulted.

On Friday, May 29, 2026, Matthew Moloney, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, August 20.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims and encourage anyone to come forward and contact police,” a police release states.

The allegations have not been tested in court.