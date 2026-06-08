Netanyahu and Trump are at odds over the war they started together

However, Rhianne Campbell reports, both countries warned that they are prepared to launch retaliatory attacks if provoked.

By Julia Frankel And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2026 5:05 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2026 5:23 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s latest strikes on Lebanon and Iran have made clear that U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who started the war in lockstep, want different things.

Trump had publicly warned Israel not to strike Beirut in its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. When it did, on Sunday, Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles at Israel for the first time since the April ceasefire. Israel then struck Iran, with which Trump has been engaged in weeks of high-stakes negotiations.

The fighting has since died down, but the differences between the two leaders are likely to persist.

That’s because Trump, whose party faces elections later this year, wants to wind down an unpopular war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ease gas prices. Iran says a full ceasefire in Lebanon is key to any deal.

Netanyahu, who also faces elections this year, is under pressure to stop Hezbollah’s attacks and prove that he is winning the war with Iran and its allies. He also needs to manage relations with Israel’s most important ally without appearing to kowtow to it.

Political considerations push in opposite directions

When the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, the allies appeared shoulder to shoulder.

Netanyahu said the goal was to degrade the Islamic Republic’s military, eradicate its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and topple its government. Trump announced the death of Iran’s supreme leader in the opening barrage and urged Iranians to “take back” their country.

But it soon became clear that while Trump was seeking a quick win — like the one he secured in Venezuela — Netanyahu wanted to vanquish Iran and its allies, even if it required an extended conflict.

As Iran withstood weeks of heavy strikes and kept the Strait of Hormuz closed, Americans and Israelis grew increasingly frustrated — but for different reasons.

In the U.S., the price of gas and other goods soared as even some erstwhile supporters accused Trump of breaking a campaign promise and plunging the U.S. into another Mideast quagmire. He has pushed back against those critics as rising anger threatens Republicans in November’s congressional elections.

In Israel, anger grew over Netanyahu’s failure to secure a lasting victory in the wars sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, which happened on his watch. More than two years on, Hamas still rules part of Gaza, Hezbollah still fires rockets and Iran’s government and nuclear program remain intact, despite heavy losses.

Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon strains relations

The collision course runs through Lebanon, where fighting still rages between Israel and Hezbollah despite ceasefire announcements.

Iran wants Lebanon included in any wider regional truce, a demand Trump seems to have accepted in order to get a deal. Iran has threatened to attack Israel again if it keeps striking Lebanon.

Israel is determined to keep the theaters separate and continue its campaign in Lebanon, where it has occupied large swaths of the south, until the threat from Hezbollah has been eliminated.

The tensions spilled into the open last week, when Trump acknowledged holding a tense call with Netanyahu about Lebanon. He admitted to using expletives and calling the Israeli leader “crazy,” saying he’d grown frustrated that Israel’s war on Hezbollah threatened the Iran talks.

In a series of interviews, Trump made clear that he was not happy about Israel’s Sunday strike in Beirut, which came without warning and hit a residential building, killing two people and wounding 20, according to Lebanese authorities.

He then urged restraint from Israel after Iran launched its first barrage of missiles later that day. “I call all the shots,” not Netanyahu, Trump told the Financial Times.

Hours later, Israel bombed Iran.

Officials downplay differences

Trump had initially urged restraint in order to calm markets and keep negotiations from falling apart, according to a person familiar with the U.S.-Israel deliberations who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive conversations.

Israeli officials made the counterargument that the U.S. would not tolerate attacks without a swift response. The person added that it was also understood by both sides that not responding to the Iranian strikes would put Netanyahu in a difficult position politically.

Netanyahu has downplayed any perceived differences.

After the latest strikes, he told reporters in Hebrew that “Israel has a full right to self-defense, and we are exercising it to the extent necessary.”

“I say this to you, just as I say this, with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend, President Trump,” he added.

It’s unclear if there will be lasting damage

It’s not the first time that Trump has been publicly at odds with Netanyahu about a military operation.

In March, less than three weeks into the conflict, Trump was riled by Netanyahu’s decision to attack a critical Iranian gas field, which prompted Iran to retaliate against energy infrastructure in the Gulf.

“I told him, ’Don’t do that,’” Trump said at the time. “We get along great. It’s coordinated, but on occasion he’ll do something.”

While Trump publicly disagreed with the decision, two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly said the U.S. was made aware of Israel’s plans ahead of the attack.

It’s unclear whether the latest dispute will cause lasting damage.

“It’s not so uncommon for the U.S.-Israel relationship to have these kinds of tensions. What’s so different right now is how publicly it’s playing out,” said Michael Singh, managing director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

He noted that Trump has had similar public spats with other heads of state, including close allies.

Eytan Gilboa, an expert on U.S.-Israel relations at Israel’s Bar-Ilan and Reichman universities, said he doubted the rift seriously threatened the alliance. He said Netanyahu had been careful not to push things too far.

“If there was a big threat, like if Israel were to continue the war in Iran and drag the U.S. into it, that would have been a different situation,” he said. “But that is not happening.”

He noted, though, that there are still “basic disagreements between Netanyahu and Trump on Iran, Lebanon and Gaza” that remain unanswered.

___

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Bassem Mroue in Beirut and Farnoush Amiri in New York contributed.

Julia Frankel And Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press



FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police say airline captain flew hundreds of flights 'without the necessary licence'

Peel Regional Police say an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without 'the necessary licence." The startling revelation came as part of a fraud investigation dubbed Project Icarus -- the details...

4h ago

2 women charged in violent distraction robbery as Toronto police warn of cross‑Canada pattern

Toronto police have arrested two women in connection with an alleged violent distraction robbery in Rexdale over the winter — an incident investigators now believe is linked to similar crimes across...

updated

4h ago

What's the latest on rolling out transit signal priority measures on TTC Lines 5, 6?

City of Toronto staff were directed to carry out a number of improvements to speed up TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West trip times.

26m ago

Homeowner repeatedly hit by vandals fighting to change Toronto’s bylaws

Over the past few months, Annie Woo’s 96-year-old father has had a series of health issues. A recent fall cracked his vertebrae and when hospitalized for that, doctors discovered he also has dysphagia. “He’s...

6h ago

Top Stories

Peel police say airline captain flew hundreds of flights 'without the necessary licence'

Peel Regional Police say an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without 'the necessary licence." The startling revelation came as part of a fraud investigation dubbed Project Icarus -- the details...

4h ago

2 women charged in violent distraction robbery as Toronto police warn of cross‑Canada pattern

Toronto police have arrested two women in connection with an alleged violent distraction robbery in Rexdale over the winter — an incident investigators now believe is linked to similar crimes across...

updated

4h ago

What's the latest on rolling out transit signal priority measures on TTC Lines 5, 6?

City of Toronto staff were directed to carry out a number of improvements to speed up TTC Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West trip times.

26m ago

Homeowner repeatedly hit by vandals fighting to change Toronto’s bylaws

Over the past few months, Annie Woo’s 96-year-old father has had a series of health issues. A recent fall cracked his vertebrae and when hospitalized for that, doctors discovered he also has dysphagia. “He’s...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:17
Increasing heat in the GTA this week brings risk of thunderstorms

The increasing heat and humidity could fuel unsettled weather for three, possibly four days. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which areas of the GTA has the highest risk for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

2h ago

2:24
Repeat vandalism in Toronto leaves homeowners frustrated

A woman whose father received an order from the City of Toronto to clean up graffiti on his property is speaking out about what she calls punitive city bylaws. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

0:44
More humidity on the way for Toronto

The GTA will see more humid conditions along with some showers throughout the week.

17h ago

1:52
Israel support walk returns to Toronto streets

Tens of thousands took to the street Sunday morning in support of families in Israel. The event has been happening for decades and has grown in recent years. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:51
Final weekend subway closure, service ramp up ahead of FIFA World Cup arrival in Toronto

Increased service and one final weekend subway closure before World Cup arrives in Toronto later this week. Afua Baah speaks with an expert to see if the red rocket is ready for the world.

23h ago

More Videos