Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two suspects were arrested and several others fled on foot after an early‑morning criminal investigation in Rexdale that left an officer and a suspect injured.

The incident unfolded around 3:24 a.m. Monday near Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West, where Peel officers were operating as part of an active investigation.

PRP have not said why their service was deployed inside Toronto’s boundaries, and no further details about the nature of the investigation have been released.

During the interaction, one officer and one suspect sustained non‑life‑threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital by paramedics.

According to Peel police, two suspects were taken into custody, while “multiple” others fled the scene on foot. Officers did not provide descriptions of the outstanding suspects or indicate whether they are believed to pose a risk to the public.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

Despite the officer’s injury, Peel police confirmed that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not been notified or invoked at this time.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged, or a firearm was discharged at a person.