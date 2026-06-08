Peel police say airline captain flew hundreds of flights ‘without the necessary licence’

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off. May 13, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 8, 2026 12:45 pm.

Peel Regional Police say an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without ‘the necessary licence.”

The startling revelation came as part of a fraud investigation dubbed Project Icarus — the details of which will be announced on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

You can watch it here.

It’s not clear at this point which airline the captain flew with, or how it came to be discovered that the suspect wasn’t properly licenced to fly.

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