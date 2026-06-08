Spurs hold off Knicks late, cut series deficit to 2-1 with Game 3 win

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defend during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 8, 2026 11:40 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2026 11:48 pm.

Don’t count out the San Antonio Spurs just yet.

Facing the prospect of a 3-0 series deficit in the hostile confines of Madison Square Garden, the Spurs responded with a 115-111 win over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Leading San Antonio’s effort was Victor Wembanyama, who finished with a game-high 32 points to go with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks on 11-of-18 shooting. At 22 years old, he became the youngest player to score at least 30 points in an NBA Finals game since Hall of Famer Magic Johnson in 1980.

As for the Knicks, the loss marked their first defeat since Game 3 of the first round back in April — snapping a 13-game win streak.

New York, after trailing by as many as 12 points, pulled within one point in the final 10 seconds thanks to an OG Anunoby three from the right corner, but San Antonio sophomore Stephon Castle drilled a pair of free throws the other way to secure the victory.

San Antonio will try to be the first team in league history to lose both Games 1 and 2 of an NBA Finals at home and go on to win a championship. It’s just the second time the road team has won the first three games of an NBA Finals.

NBA Finals action resumes on Wednesday with Game 4 in New York at 8:30 p.m.

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