Toronto man facing 16 charges for allegedly sexually assaulting, threatening victim

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of committing several alleged crimes against a person known to him over the course of nine months.

Police say the alleged offences occurred between October 2025 and June 2026 in the Foxwell and Jane streets area.

His photo was released to the public last week and he turned himself in to police on Monday.

Pablo Ramirez Martinez, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, four counts of assault, three counts of mischief obstruct property under $5,000, two counts of uttering threats causing bodily harm, uttering death threats, forcible confinement, mischief, criminal harassmanet and uttering threats to property damage.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.