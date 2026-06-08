The Toronto Marlies are four wins from an AHL championship.

Alex Nylander scored the overtime winner in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to book the Marlies a spot in the Calder Cup Finals with a 4-2 series win.

After a failed Penguins clearing attempt, Nylander took the puck off the sideboards and danced out front before ripping a puck through the five-hole of Pittsburgh goaltender Sergei Murashov.

INJECT THIS INTO OUR VEINS!!!! pic.twitter.com/zoQqfaTsjL — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 8, 2026

Nylander, who is the younger brother of Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander, now has six goals over the Marlies’ playoff run.

Easton Cowan scored the lone goal in regulation for Toronto, while netminder Artur Akhtyamov made 39 saves in the win.

Leafs 2024 first-round draft pick, defenceman Ben Danford, has also been part of the Marlies’ run, playing 11 playoff games to date.

The Marlies will face either the Colorado Eagles or the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals.