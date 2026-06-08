Raptors extend GM Bobby Webster, other front office executives

Webster, 41, has been a defining presence in the Raptors' front office for more than a decade. Photo: Sportsnet.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 8, 2026 11:24 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2026 11:28 am.

The Toronto Raptors and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) have agreed to a multi‑year contract extension with general manager and executive vice president Bobby Webster, the team announced on Monday.

The team called Webster “a central figure in shaping the Raptors’ competitive identity and long‑term strategy.” Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Webster, 41, has been a defining presence in the Raptors’ front office for more than a decade. After joining the organization in 2013, he rose quickly through the ranks, eventually becoming general manager in 2017 under former executive Masai Ujiri.

“We’re building something special here, and I’m proud to continue to lead the Toronto Raptors as we work towards our next championship,” Webster said in a statement. “This is a franchise that’s focused on the future, and we’re ready for what’s next.”

The Raptors also announced contract extensions for Dan Tolzman, Assistant General Manager and Vice-President, Player Personnel; Keith Boyarsky, Vice-President, Basketball Strategy and Research and Tyla Flexman, Vice-President, Basketball Operations.

Toronto is coming off a 46-36 season and its first playoff appearance since 2021-22, losing in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The team holds the 19th overall selection at the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft on June 23.

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