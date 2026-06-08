Limited service between Lawrence and Wilson stations due to ‘structural maintenance’: TTC

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 will be restricted on Monday due to what the TTC calls “structural maintenance.”

The transit agency says train service will be limited between Lawrence West and Wilson Stations.

“Customers will need to change trains at Lawrence West and Wilson stations to continue their journey,” the TTC states in a post on X.

“Shuttle buses will operate between Lawrence West and Sheppard West stations to supplement service.”

Last week, the TTC issued a service advisory saying there would be single-track service between Lawrence West and Wilson, which is expected to cause train delays of up to 25 minutes.

Regular service along that stretch is expected to resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The work is being done ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which comes to Toronto this week, as final preparations take place for the global sporting event.