32,000 people displaced by the Philippine earthquake that killed at least 37

Rescuers inspect a damaged building following an earhtquake in General Santos, Philippines Tuesday, June 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe)

By By Jim Gomez And Joeal Calupitan, The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2026 12:26 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2026 5:38 am.

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines (AP) — Rescuers searched ruined buildings in the southern Philippines on Tuesday to ensure no one was still trapped a day after one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in a half-century killed at least 37 people and displaced more than 32,000.

Only four people were considered missing on official records in the southern provinces near where the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Monday morning, but the Office of Civil Defense acknowledged several collapsed and heavily damaged buildings must be thoroughly inspected for possible survivors or casualties.

The earthquake centered off Mindanao, the second most populous Philippine island, injured nearly 500 people and displaced more than 32,000, most of whom fled to emergency shelters.

Many people who left their homes feared a tsunami. Waves up to 1.4-meters (4.6-feet) above tide level were measured in the Philippines, but the only tsunami damage reported was to six shanties on stilts in a coastal village. Smaller waves washed ashore in Indonesia and Palau and as far away as southern Japan.

Landslides and building collapses caused several deaths

The earthquake left a trail of destruction, including in General Santos, a lively coastal city of more than 700,000 people known as the country’s tuna capital, where at least 13 people were killed in collapsed buildings and due to falling debris.

At least 18 died in Sarangani province, mostly in a landslide that buried houses in the mountainside town of Glan, according to Rafaelito Alejandro of the Office of Civil Defense.

The other deaths were reported in the southern provinces of South Cotabato and Davao Occidental, and on Balut Island, disaster response officials said.

About 2,500 houses and 117 government buildings and facilities were damaged in several provinces, according to an initial government damage assessment. The international airport in General Santos remained shut for a second day, forcing the cancellation of 63 domestic flights except for those on humanitarian missions.

About 6,000 public school buildings in quake-hit provinces must be assessed before classes can resume. The quake struck on the first day of classes nationwide after a two-month summer break, and many who sustained injuries were young students who had gathered with excitement for morning flag-raising ceremonies.

Authorities have warned that buildings that sustained cracks could collapse due to aftershocks, some of them dangerously powerful.

“We cannot force the immediate reopening of schools because we have to ensure the integrity of the buildings,” Alejandro said.

It was the strongest Philippine quake since 1976

Monday’s earthquake was centered at sea at a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles), about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province.

It was set off by movement in the Cotabato Trench and was the strongest since the same undersea depression triggered an 8.1-magnitude quake that whipped up tsunami waves on Aug. 17, 1976, said Teresito Bacolcol, the director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

About 8,000 people died from that quake and tsunami waves of up to 8 to 10 meters (26 to 33 feet) that engulfed several towns and provinces, Bacolcol said.

The Philippine seismological institute was scheduled to commemorate the anniversary of the 1976 quake and tsunami in August by installing markers to remind vulnerable towns and cities of the need for constant vigilance, Bacolcol told The Associated Press.

A 1990 earthquake that also had a magnitude of 7.8 left more than 1,000 people dead, injured thousands and caused extensive damages in northern provinces and cities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. deployed top defense-mitigation officials from Manila to help oversee search and rescue, the distribution of tens of thousands of food packs and construction materials to quake victims and assess damage to bridges, roads and other infrastructure.

The United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines, said it was coordinating with Manila and was ready to support Philippine response efforts. France, Japan and New Zealand also expressed support.

The Philippines is often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

The archipelago is also battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

___

Gomez reported from Manila, Philippines. AP journalists Basilio Sepe in General Santos, Philippines, and Haruka Nuga in Bangkok contributed to this report.

By Jim Gomez And Joeal Calupitan, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New details emerge after Air Canada confirms former pilot flew without required licence

Air Canada is speaking out after Peel Regional Police (PRP) revealed on Monday that an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without the necessary licence, a discovery that triggered a sweeping fraud...

updated

10m ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

A third suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman. Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue...

10h ago

1 injured in 2-alarm overnight apartment fire near Fort York

A two‑alarm fire in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday. Toronto Fire Services says crews were called to a residential building near Bastion Street and...

3h ago

Feds launch Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation 'to help inform next steps'

Residents have until July 24, 2026, to provide their input on the potential expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

14h ago

Top Stories

New details emerge after Air Canada confirms former pilot flew without required licence

Air Canada is speaking out after Peel Regional Police (PRP) revealed on Monday that an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without the necessary licence, a discovery that triggered a sweeping fraud...

updated

10m ago

3rd suspect charged with murder in death of 79-year-old Toronto woman

A third suspect has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 79-year-old Toronto woman. Investigators say emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue...

10h ago

1 injured in 2-alarm overnight apartment fire near Fort York

A two‑alarm fire in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday. Toronto Fire Services says crews were called to a residential building near Bastion Street and...

3h ago

Feds launch Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation 'to help inform next steps'

Residents have until July 24, 2026, to provide their input on the potential expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Hotter and muggier through the week

Humidity is set to make the GTA uncomfortably hot this week with a risk of thunderstorms almost everyday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:32
Vandals Continue to Target Pride Flag at a Norwich Township Public School

A flagpole in an Ontario town is the centre of a police investigation for the second time in a week. After the pride flag at a school in Norwich was stolen and set on fire last week, Shane Kettniss of Rogers TV tells us about the latest incident.

13h ago

2:04
Food banks are making alternative service delivery plans for FIFA

As the city gets ready to welcome soccer fans, community outreach programs like food banks are preparing for disruptions to services to ensure the most vulnerable residents still have access to food during the festivities

13h ago

2:16
Toronto making final preparations ahead of FIFA World Cup

The final transit fixes. Afua Baah has the details on the last TTC service disruption before the World Cup arrives, and a look at where Toronto ranks for best host cities of the global soccer tournament.

14h ago

2:15
Final preps underway as Exhibition Place gets ready to host the world

The countdown is on at Exhibition Place as they get set to welcome fans arriving for the World Cup. Audra Brown with all the preps and changes you need to know about if you're heading to the grounds for a game at Toronto Stadium.

14h ago

More Videos