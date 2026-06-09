3 injured in six-vehicle crash on QEW near Dixie Road

A multi-vehicle crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dixie Road. MTO

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 9, 2026 9:37 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2026 9:43 pm.

Three people were taken to hospital after a six-vehicle crash involving a water tanker truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dixie Road.

Emergency crews say they responded to the crash in the Toronto-bound lanes around 7 p.m.

Paramedics assessed nine patients on the scene and three were transported to hospital. Two men suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries while a third patient had minor injuries.

The six others assessed did not go to hospital

Four of five lanes of the QEW are blocked as crews cleaned up the collision.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

OPP officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario

OPP personnel said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the northern Ontario community of Hearst.

4h ago

Hurricanes even up series with Game 4 victory over Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup Final is back to square. Jordan Staal scored two, including the go-ahead goal, as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 to bring the series back to Raleigh...

19m ago

'Like a movie script': Police say Air Canada pilot flew for decades without proper licence

At first glance, Geoffrey Wall had a storied career as an Air Canada pilot, captaining more than 900 flights around the world. But upon further examination, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say it was a fabrication...

7h ago

Suspect descriptions released of teens wanted in connection Woodbine Beach stabbing

Descriptions have been released of five teenaged suspects wanted in connection to a Woodbine stabbing that injured two people last Friday. Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located...

3h ago

Top Stories

OPP officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario

OPP personnel said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the northern Ontario community of Hearst.

4h ago

Hurricanes even up series with Game 4 victory over Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup Final is back to square. Jordan Staal scored two, including the go-ahead goal, as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 to bring the series back to Raleigh...

19m ago

'Like a movie script': Police say Air Canada pilot flew for decades without proper licence

At first glance, Geoffrey Wall had a storied career as an Air Canada pilot, captaining more than 900 flights around the world. But upon further examination, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say it was a fabrication...

7h ago

Suspect descriptions released of teens wanted in connection Woodbine Beach stabbing

Descriptions have been released of five teenaged suspects wanted in connection to a Woodbine stabbing that injured two people last Friday. Emergency crews were called to the east-end beach, located...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Former Air Canada pilot accused of flying hundreds of flights with a counterfeit licence

A former Air Canada Captain is facing several fraud charges for allegedly flying hundreds of flights with a counterfeit licence. Shauna Hunt with the allegations and why the airline says safety was never at risk. 

5h ago

2:49
Rising heat and humidity to fuel thunderstorms

The rising heat and humidity could produce isolated thunderstorms with heavy rain on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

2:45
Toronto Zoo, City of Toronto to provide complimentary school field trips for TDSB, TCDSB classes

A new program is offering no-charge admission to the Toronto Zoo for TDSB and TCDSB students. Audra Brown has more on the initiative.

8h ago

4:19
Peel police say pilot allegedly flew more than 900 flights without proper licence

Peel Regional Police investigators say a former Air Canada pilot who flew tens of thousands of passengers has been accused of doing so without the proper licence. Afua Baah reports.

8h ago

2:38
Hotter and muggier through the week

Humidity is set to make the GTA uncomfortably hot this week with a risk of thunderstorms almost everyday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

June 8, 2026 7:09 pm EST EST

More Videos