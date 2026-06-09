3 injured in six-vehicle crash on QEW near Dixie Road

Three people were taken to hospital after a six-vehicle crash involving a water tanker truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dixie Road.

Emergency crews say they responded to the crash in the Toronto-bound lanes around 7 p.m.

Paramedics assessed nine patients on the scene and three were transported to hospital. Two men suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries while a third patient had minor injuries.

The six others assessed did not go to hospital

Four of five lanes of the QEW are blocked as crews cleaned up the collision.