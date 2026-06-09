7 more suspects identified in shooting death of Anthony Taylor at Rexdale TCH building

Toronto police say they have identified seven more suspects in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man at a Toronto Community Housing building in Rexdale at the beginning of the month.

Police were called to the area of Queen’s Plate Drive and Rexdale Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on June 1.

They found a man with a gunshot wound in a hallway on an upper floor of the housing complex. Life-saving measures were taken, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Anthony Taylor – the city’s 12th homicide victim of the year.

One suspect was arrested on the day of the incident and police said more remain at large.

Ernest Gyamfy, 30, of Toronto is facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Tuesday, police identified seven more suspects who are wanted on Canada-wide warrants:

Dejohn Marlin, 23, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder. He is described as having a thin build with long curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, black pants, and light blue Jordan shoes. Kobina Ackon, 30, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder. He is described as having short black hair, a goatee/beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a white sweater, white shirt, white shorts, and white Nike Air Jordan shoes. Gideon Addae, 24, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm.

He is described as unshaven or having a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Nike sweater, black pants, and black shoes. Lincoln Picart, 35, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm.

He is described as having a beard and he was last seen wearing a grey Puma track suit, white and black Jordan shoes, black hat with a white “Sox” logo, and a chain around his neck. Daniel Addae, 23, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as having a heavy build, and unshaven or with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey track pants, black shoes, and a black hat with a white logo. Kyondre Davis, 23, of Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as having a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey and black track suit, black slides, white socks, and had a black mask on. Justin Nichol, 23, of Mississauga, is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as having long braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, blue shirt, grey track pants, white Jordan shoes, glasses, a black mask, a black hat with a “Sox” logo, and was carrying a black “Prime” backpack.

Photos of the suspects have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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