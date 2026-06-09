Durham College employee accused of luring young girls into sending sexual material over Reddit, Snapchat

Manu Sugunakumar, 23, of Whitby, faces numerous charges. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 9, 2026 2:29 pm.

Durham Regional Police have charged a Durham College employee after he allegedly lured young girls into sending sexual material over the internet.

Investigators say the suspect lured two girls, aged 12 and 13, into sending “sexual abuse and exploitation materials” through Reddit and Snapchat.

“The suspect operated under the usernames DeliveryNormal7189 on Reddit and manu041.01 on Snapchat,” a Durham release states.

In 2026, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Whitby, seizing electronic devices.

“The suspect was located in the residence and taken into custody without incident,” the release states.

“The suspect is an employee at Durham College, and police have concerns there may be further victims.”

Manu Sugunakumar, 23, faces numerous charges including luring person under 16 to facilitate sexual assault, luring person under 16 to facilitate sexual interference, and luring person under 18 to facilitate making child sexual abuse and exploitation material, among others. (Full list here)

The charges against him have not been tested in court.

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