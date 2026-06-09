Global Energy Show to kick off with natural resources minister, Alberta premier

Delegates look on as a robot welds pipe during a demonstration at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2026 5:19 am.

CALGARY — The Global Energy Show kicks off today with an address from the federal natural resources minister, followed by sessions featuring a diverse slate of political and corporate leaders from Canada and abroad.

Along with Tim Hodgson’s speech on “building an energy superpower,” Day 1 of the three-day conference is set to include discussions with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and, later in the day, B.C. Energy Minister Adrian Dix.

At last year’s event, Smith made an early push for a new bitumen pipeline to the northwest coast, something the B.C. government has staunchly opposed.

The Alberta government is aiming to file an application by July 1 to the federal major projects office for the pipeline, which so far has no private-sector backer.

The annual trade show and conference is expected to draw 30,000 attendees, many from overseas.

The event takes place as ongoing strife in the Middle East rattles energy markets and the federal government looks to bolster Canada’s status as a reliable global energy supplier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

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