Hurricanes even up series with Game 4 victory over Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup Final is back to square.

Jordan Staal scored two, including the go-ahead goal, as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 to bring the series back to Raleigh all tied up.

Much like Games 1 through 3, Game 4 proved that no lead is safe.

The Hurricanes stormed out to a 2-0 lead, then a 3-1 lead, only to see the Golden Knights answer the bell to tie it up by the end of the second period.

It was Staal, the captain, who ultimately proved the difference-maker, making a remarkable play to score the game-winning goal from his stomach.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored an empty-net goal with less than a minute remaining to seal the win.

Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes, while Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Brett Howden — with his playoff-leading 14th goal — hit the net for the Golden Knights.

Brandon Bussi, making his first career playoff start, stopped 25 of 28 shots for the Hurricanes.

Game 5 goes Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, Sportsnet+) as the series becomes a best-of-three.