OPP officer killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario

Const. Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario on Tuesday. OPP

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 9, 2026 4:59 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2026 7:10 pm.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday near the northern community of Hearst, the service confirms.

In a release, the OPP said James Bay OPP officers were conducting an investigation around 12:30 p.m. at Kendall Concession Road 7 and Concession Road 6, which is approximately a three-hour drive northwest of Timmins, when Const. Tarun Bali was seriously injured.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police didn’t reveal how Bali was killed, but said a person is in custody.

Bali, was assigned to the Dufferin Detachment, but was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment. He had two and a half years of service at the time of his death. 

“His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique wrote in a social media post.

“As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community.”

OPP personnel said an investigation into the death is ongoing, which involves the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

No further details were immediately available, but police were expected to provide an update later Tuesday evening.

The OPP Association release a statement, saying their thoughts are with the Bali’s family, friends, and colleagues “during this incredibly difficult time.”

“This is every police and family member’s worst nightmare. This is another reminder of the dangers that our Members face each and every day as they serve and protect the citizens of Ontario,” said President David Sabatini in the statement.

Premier Doug Ford offered his condolences in a post on social media.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, who was killed in the line of duty today while serving in Hearst,” read Ford’s post on X. “On behalf of the people of Ontario, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and OPP colleagues. We honour his courage, service and sacrifice.”

Several police chiefs in the GTA including Toronto, Peel Region and York Region also expressed their sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of Bali.

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